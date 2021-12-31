Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Earnings of $9.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to announce $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.00 and the highest is $11.00. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $5.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $38.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $39.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $36.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $39.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

NYSE:LAD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.95. 120,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,185. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.67 and a 200 day moving average of $328.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

