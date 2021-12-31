Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to announce sales of $13.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $40.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTCH shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,079. Latch has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,350,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,244,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,159,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

