Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.30). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($1.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.26. 117,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,744,323. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 39.0% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

