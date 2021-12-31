Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $553.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.22 million and the highest is $687.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $295.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.11.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $186,780 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 50.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.00. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

