Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. CAE posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CAE by 11.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in CAE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CAE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,958,000 after acquiring an additional 269,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CAE by 49.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. 5,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,675. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. CAE has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

