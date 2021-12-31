Ycg LLC Sells 2,787 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ycg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 2.8% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $242,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $646.56. 2,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.72, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.74. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

