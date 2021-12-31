Yandex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of Yandex stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.34. 2,026,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Yandex has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -157.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

