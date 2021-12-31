XpresSpa Group (XSPA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA):

12/28/2021 – XpresSpa Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

12/22/2021 – XpresSpa Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

12/21/2021 – XpresSpa Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

12/15/2021 – XpresSpa Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

12/11/2021 – XpresSpa Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

12/2/2021 – XpresSpa Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

12/1/2021 – XpresSpa Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

11/24/2021 – XpresSpa Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

11/20/2021 – XpresSpa Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

11/17/2021 – XpresSpa Group had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of XpresSpa Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 96,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,460. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Get XpresSpa Group Inc alerts:

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.