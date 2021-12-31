XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of XpresSpa Group stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. XpresSpa Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,476 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 540,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 354,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.