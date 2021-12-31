Xponance Inc. Sells 20,987 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 241,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

