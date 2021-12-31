Xponance Inc. Sells 1,451 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $81,466,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA opened at $372.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $374.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

