Xponance Inc. Sells 12,283 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

