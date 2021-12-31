Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $344.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.50. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

