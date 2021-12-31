Xponance Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

