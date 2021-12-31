Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,792,000 after buying an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after buying an additional 225,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,688,000 after buying an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $270.69 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.