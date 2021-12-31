Xponance Inc. Acquires 7,302 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 30.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $659.68. The stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,398. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $647.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.