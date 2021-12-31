Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $516.92 or 0.01100027 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.82 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,453,760 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

