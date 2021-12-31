Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives $9.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. 151,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,134,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The business had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

