Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 259,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 81,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

