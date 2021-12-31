Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 168 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.83.

IT opened at $332.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

