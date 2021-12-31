Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $785,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.30.

Shares of CAT opened at $207.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.68 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

