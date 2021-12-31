Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,642 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after buying an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after buying an additional 974,470 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after buying an additional 902,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,296,737. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

