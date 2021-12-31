Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys 274 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

GILD opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

