Woodcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $532,526.47 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $532,526.47 and approximately $99,741.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,003.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.73 or 0.07922329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00314216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.00917447 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00073498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00496010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00259764 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

