Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 685,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Audacy makes up approximately 1.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Audacy were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Audacy by 539.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 388,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Audacy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUD. Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of AUD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $363.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

