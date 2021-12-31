Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,313 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Cato worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cato during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cato during the second quarter worth about $127,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cato during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cato during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cato by 323.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Cato stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,517. The Cato Co. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $382.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In related news, Director Bailey W. Patrick acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

