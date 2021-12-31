WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 625,580 shares.The stock last traded at $36.71 and had previously closed at $36.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 130.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter worth $802,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

