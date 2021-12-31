WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 625,580 shares.The stock last traded at $36.71 and had previously closed at $36.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

