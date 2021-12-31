WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $70,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VYGR opened at $2.86 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

