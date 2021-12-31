Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

NYSE:LLY opened at $278.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $266.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

