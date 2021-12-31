Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 117,065 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

HYLS opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

