Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 43.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 56,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 394,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after buying an additional 24,567 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.