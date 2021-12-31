Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

