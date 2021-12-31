Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV opened at $80.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.