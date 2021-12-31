Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 239.60 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 235.20 ($3.16). Approximately 248,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,207,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.09).

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 420 ($5.65) to GBX 450 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 313 ($4.21) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.84) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 290 ($3.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.84) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wickes Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356 ($4.79).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. The stock has a market cap of £615.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.15.

In other Wickes Group news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 20,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($61,582.05).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

