Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 68,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,482,682 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.72.

UP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

