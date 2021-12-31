Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNP opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

