West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.28

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$120.28 and last traded at C$120.16, with a volume of 75949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFG. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.00 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 16.7600005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

