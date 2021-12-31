West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.98. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $112,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

