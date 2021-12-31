Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading 4.6% Higher

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.50. 1,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 257,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

