Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Get Weatherford International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Weatherford International stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.