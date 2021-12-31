Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

WAYN opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.38. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.