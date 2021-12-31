WAX Reaches Market Cap of $841.90 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. WAX has a market capitalization of $841.90 million and approximately $32.53 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00041983 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,828,600,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,875,575,216 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.