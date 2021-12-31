Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Allstate by 7,723.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

ALL opened at $117.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

