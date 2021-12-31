Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases New Shares in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 134.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $769.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 4,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

