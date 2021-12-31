Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $295.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $739.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

