Warren Lynn Frazier Sells 115,449 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $113,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $144,200.28.

On Monday, December 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 23,309 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $21,444.28.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $104,000.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $98,336.50.

NYSE:NINE opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.45. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.60 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

