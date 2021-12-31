Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.38

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.38, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

