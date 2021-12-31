Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Walmart by 13.9% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 124,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $143.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $397.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.