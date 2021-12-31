Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

